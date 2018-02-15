Do-not-drive order for Ford pickups, Toyota Supra racing concept, Elon Musk goes on a road trip: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Ford, Mazda issue do-not-drive order for 35,000 compact pickups

Drivers of more than 35,000 200 model year Ford Ranger and Mazda B-Series compact pickup trucks should park their vehicles until their faulty Takata airbags can be replaced, officials said Monday.

2018 Honda CR-V vs. 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan: Compare Cars

They 2018 Honda CR-V and 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan represent two different takes on the people’s crossover. The five-seat Honda CR-V shoots for the mainstream with its versatile cargo area and refined, upmarket interior. With its 2018 Tiguan, VW courts shoppers who might want seating for two more—as long as they’re pint-size.

2018 Jaguar E-Pace Review

Compact crossovers are blase. They’re marginally practical and rarely fun to drive. For most, owning one is more about “show,” and less about “go.”

Alleged image of Toyota Supra race car concept - Image via Best Car/Supra MKV Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



This is probably Toyota's Supra concept headed for Geneva

Toyota's new race car concept previewing the soon-to-be-launched fifth-generation Supra may have just been revealed in photos published by Japanese magazine Best Car.

2019 Ford Focus leaked

A completely undisguised 2019 Ford Focus hatchback has been snapped during what looks to be an official photo shoot.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio priced at $81,590

Alfa Romeo on Thursday announced pricing for the 2018 Stelvo Quadrifoglio performance SUV, which we'll test later this month. Anyone keen on parking one of the 505-horsepower high-riders in their driveway will require a check for $81,590, including a hefty $1,595 destination charge.

2018 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Self-driving Tesla to make LA to NYC trip this year, Musk says, without lidar

In June 2013, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he would drive a Tesla Model S electric car across the U.S. to show off the company's new Supercharger fast-charging network.

Another utility gives $10K off: BMW i3 electric car sales backed by SoCal Edison

How badly do you want to buy a BMW i3 electric car?

NHTSA could cite safety of heavier cars in slashing CAFE rules: reports

It's been clear that under the Trump administration, the NHTSA and EPA plan to roll back linked fuel-economy rules and emission limits on new vehicles.