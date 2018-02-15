2019 Subaru Ascent undercuts competition with $32,970 base price

The 2019 Subaru Ascent will be priced under $33,000 when it goes on sale this summer, the automaker said Thursday.

At $32,970, the 2019 Ascent's base price will be significantly lower than most of its chief rivals—factoring in the standard all-wheel drive on the Subaru.

That price compares favorably to the least expensive all-wheel-drive versions of the Ascent's rivals, like the $33,705 Nissan Pathfinder, $35,595 Chevrolet Traverse, $33,775 Honda Pilot, and $35,535 Toyota Highlander. Those crossovers are available with front-wheel drive, for prices that run $1,500 to $2,000 less.

The Ascent will be available in four trim levels: base, Premium, Limited, and Touring. All share a 2.4-liter turbo-4 rated at 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque that sends power to all four wheels via a continuously variable transmission. The 2019 Ascent is alone among three-row, non-luxury crossovers in not offering a front-wheel drive version. Official fuel economy figures haven't yet been announced, but Subaru says it is pegging 23 mpg combined. That's about par for the course for three-row crossovers.

That base price, which includes a mandatory destination charge, will net buyers a 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, three-zone automatic climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

For $2,200 more than the base trim level, the 2019 Ascent Premium will add blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, an in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot, and an upgraded 8.0-inch touchscreen. Options for the Premium trim level include individual captain's chairs for the second row in place of a three-seat bench, keyless ignition, a panoramic sunroof, and navigation.

At $39,970, the Ascent Limited will pile on more luxuries: leather upholstery, adaptive LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, a power liftgate, and a handful of other features. The Limited can be dressed up with a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon audio system, and navigation for $2,950 more.

Topping the lineup will be the Ascent Touring at $45,670 with its brown leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and a 180-degree front-view camera system.