2019 BMW X4 luxury SUV revealed, starts at more than $51,000

BMW's decision to carve a sleeker shape from its X3 crossover once seemed curious but it's now commonplace. Now the 2019 BMW X4 shows that the concept not only endures, but also evolves.

When it goes on sale in July, the 2019 BMW X4 will cost more than $51,400, including destination, which is nearly $3,000 more than the model it replaces. The 2019 X4 features a familiar powertrain lineup and shape, although some of the details have changed.

BMW slightly revised the exterior of the X4 and stretched the dimensions, similar to the X3 that was new for last year. The new X4 is almost three inches longer, more than an inch wider, and incrementally shorter than the outgoing model, but most importantly, the new X4 grew more than two inches between the wheels. The latter figure should benefit rear-seat passengers, who were cramped for space in the outgoing version.

The new X4 includes BMW's latest infotainment hardware and software, which includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen. (Yes, Apple CarPlay will probably cost more in the X4.) Available tech includes a wide head-up display and active safety features such as adaptive cruise control, active lane control, forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitors.

The visual differences between the new X4 and old X4 could be rightly considered an eye test. The front fascia and fog lights have been redone on the new X4 to look slightly more aggressive. Along the sides, the 2019 pushes its weight lower visually in the body sides, punctuated by a lower crease in the sheet metal that drops the mass lower in the body panels. The rear hatch doesn't descend as dramatically as the outgoing version, and creases over the rear haunches have been deleted in favor of taillights that wrap around the rear quarter panel.

Under the hood, BMW's familiar powertrains return. A 248-horsepower turbo-4 mated to an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive returns to power the X4 xDrive30i; a free-revving 355-hp turbo-6, 8-speed, and all-wheel drive propel the X4 M40i to 60 mph in less than five seconds. Both are nearly identical to the old X4, but a high-power X4 M is in the plans for this generation.

Look for the new X4 to appear in person at the 2018 Geneva auto show.