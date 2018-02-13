Infrastructure plan, 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63, Buying and leasing electric cars: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 National Bridge Inventory
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
February 13, 2018

President Trump's infrastructure plan includes more tolls, more state control for roads

Taking the family on a long road trip could cost drivers more if a proposal unveiled Monday is adopted by Congress.

2018 Hyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ award for crashworthiness

Select versions of the 2018 Hyundai Elantra sedan earned the IIHS' highest accolade for their crash-test performance, the agency announced Friday.

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid: Compare Cars

Driving a hybrid doesn’t mean sacrificing style and space anymore. Hybrid versions of the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord are mid-size sedans with a secret: underneath the plain-jane sheet metal is a remarkably efficient powertrain.

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 muscles in with 577 horsepower

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 muscles in with 577 horsepower

Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 muscles in with 577 horsepower

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday took the covers off the AMG version of the redesigned 2019 G-Class.

One company has already dropped an LS V-8 into a 2018 Jeep Wrangler

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler made its long-awaited debut at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show, but one company has already performed the inevitable LS swap.

Rolls-Royce locks in Cullinan name for SUV

What was originally just a code name is now the official label for Rolls-Royce's SUV.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

How to buy or lease an electric car: advice from owner who's done it four times

Most shoppers seem to view visiting a franchised auto dealer to negotiate the purchase or lease of a new car with a distinct lack of enthusiasm.

Where will we see the most electric-car innovation? Take our Twitter poll

It hasn't emerged much into the public eye, but some advocates and auto-industry sources have had quiet discussions on whether the U.S. will continue to lead the world in electric-car technology in a new decade.

Will GM or Tesla buyers lose electric-car tax credits first? (updated)

A major contributor to electric-car sales is the program under which buyers of new electric cars qualify for a federal income-tax credit of up to $7,500.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues 2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues
2019 Jeep Cherokee first drive: more conventional, more power, still rugged 2019 Jeep Cherokee first drive: more conventional, more power, still rugged
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon mixes diesel power with passenger hauling 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon mixes diesel power with passenger hauling
2018 Hyundai Kona crossover to start at $20,450 2018 Hyundai Kona crossover to start at $20,450
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 