Infrastructure plan, 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63, Buying and leasing electric cars: What’s New @ The Car Connection

President Trump's infrastructure plan includes more tolls, more state control for roads

Taking the family on a long road trip could cost drivers more if a proposal unveiled Monday is adopted by Congress.

2018 Hyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ award for crashworthiness

Select versions of the 2018 Hyundai Elantra sedan earned the IIHS' highest accolade for their crash-test performance, the agency announced Friday.

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid: Compare Cars

Driving a hybrid doesn’t mean sacrificing style and space anymore. Hybrid versions of the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord are mid-size sedans with a secret: underneath the plain-jane sheet metal is a remarkably efficient powertrain.

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 muscles in with 577 horsepower Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday took the covers off the AMG version of the redesigned 2019 G-Class.

One company has already dropped an LS V-8 into a 2018 Jeep Wrangler

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler made its long-awaited debut at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show, but one company has already performed the inevitable LS swap.

Rolls-Royce locks in Cullinan name for SUV

What was originally just a code name is now the official label for Rolls-Royce's SUV.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

How to buy or lease an electric car: advice from owner who's done it four times

Most shoppers seem to view visiting a franchised auto dealer to negotiate the purchase or lease of a new car with a distinct lack of enthusiasm.

Where will we see the most electric-car innovation? Take our Twitter poll

It hasn't emerged much into the public eye, but some advocates and auto-industry sources have had quiet discussions on whether the U.S. will continue to lead the world in electric-car technology in a new decade.

Will GM or Tesla buyers lose electric-car tax credits first? (updated)

A major contributor to electric-car sales is the program under which buyers of new electric cars qualify for a federal income-tax credit of up to $7,500.