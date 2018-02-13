Infrastructure plan, 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63, Buying and leasing electric cars: What’s New @ The Car Connection

President Trump's infrastructure plan includes more tolls, more state control for roads
Taking the family on a long road trip could cost drivers more if a proposal unveiled Monday is adopted by Congress.
2018 Hyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ award for crashworthiness
Select versions of the 2018 Hyundai Elantra sedan earned the IIHS' highest accolade for their crash-test performance, the agency announced Friday.
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid: Compare Cars
Driving a hybrid doesn’t mean sacrificing style and space anymore. Hybrid versions of the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord are mid-size sedans with a secret: underneath the plain-jane sheet metal is a remarkably efficient powertrain.
2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 muscles in with 577 horsepowerEnlarge Photo
Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday took the covers off the AMG version of the redesigned 2019 G-Class.
One company has already dropped an LS V-8 into a 2018 Jeep Wrangler
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler made its long-awaited debut at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show, but one company has already performed the inevitable LS swap.
Rolls-Royce locks in Cullinan name for SUV
What was originally just a code name is now the official label for Rolls-Royce's SUV.
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EVEnlarge Photo
How to buy or lease an electric car: advice from owner who's done it four times
Most shoppers seem to view visiting a franchised auto dealer to negotiate the purchase or lease of a new car with a distinct lack of enthusiasm.
Where will we see the most electric-car innovation? Take our Twitter poll
It hasn't emerged much into the public eye, but some advocates and auto-industry sources have had quiet discussions on whether the U.S. will continue to lead the world in electric-car technology in a new decade.
Will GM or Tesla buyers lose electric-car tax credits first? (updated)
A major contributor to electric-car sales is the program under which buyers of new electric cars qualify for a federal income-tax credit of up to $7,500.
