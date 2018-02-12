2018 Fiat 500, Polestar HQ, Eco-friendly tax credits: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Fiat 500 video preview

Can frugal be fun? Fiat might have shown us that with cars, it can be.

Three-row 2018 Lexus RX 450hL hybrid luxury crossover priced from $51,615

You won't have to pay much more for less with the 2018 Lexus RX 450hL. The luxury automaker announced Thursday at the Chicago auto show that the first three-row version of its hybrid will be priced from $51,615 when it goes on sale in April.

Uber, Google's Waymo reach out-of-court settlement over self-driving car tech

Friday morning in a courtroom in San Francisco, trial lawyers representing Google's Waymo self-driving car technology division accepted a $245 million settlement offer from Uber.

Artist's impression of Polestar's headquarters under construction in Torslanda, Sweden Enlarge Photo

Polestar gets its own headquarters

Polestar was only spun off from Volvo last October but the performance brand for electric cars already has a plant under construction in China and now a headquarters being readied in Sweden.

Ares previews a stylish Tesla Model S convertible

Although consumers have largely fallen out of love with convertibles, there's still something about a drop-top that stirs up feelings.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots

A prototype for what's almost certain to be a mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette has been spotted, and the latest tester is wearing the least camouflage gear we've seen yet.

2018 Nissan Leaf electric car, test-driven by Shiva of Fremont, California, Oct 2017 Enlarge Photo

Budget deal restores tax credits for EV charging stations, electric motorcycles, fuel-cell cars

Fears that Congress would kill the federal tax credit for purchase of a plug-in electric car were laid to rest in December when that incentive survived the $1.5 billion tax-cut bill.

2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid video preview

As they say: If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

Tesla Model 3 choke point: automated battery line equipment still in Germany?

Sometimes it's the task of the Tesla communications department to explain, or provide context, or simply clean up the confusion after CEO Elon Musk says or tweets something about the electric-car maker.