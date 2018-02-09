2018 Hyundai Accent, 2018 Lexus RX 450hL, New Stratos: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Hyundai Accent Review

If you just need a car–not a lust object, not a catapult into the next zip code–the 2018 Hyundai Accent is just a car. Four wheels, four doors, four-plus seats, and a warranty.But it’s better than that.

Three-row 2018 Lexus RX 450hL hybrid luxury crossover priced from $51,615

You won't have to pay much more for less with the 2018 Lexus RX 450hL. The luxury automaker announced Thursday at the Chicago auto show that the first three-row version of its hybrid will be priced from $51,615 when it goes on sale in April.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan vs. 2018 Subaru Forester: Compare Cars

What a difference a year makes. The roomy, versatile, and fuel-thrifty 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan replaces last year’s model that checked none of those boxes and has emerged as a serious rival for one of the most popular crossovers, the 2018 Subaru Forester.

8 years after reveal, New Stratos to finally see limited production

Like something from another dimension, the Lancia Stratos' radical design still blows minds almost five decades after its introduction. The design was particularly inspiring to German billionaire Michael Stoschek who last decade commissioned Pininfarina to design him a modern example.

Ford Performance boss hints at gas-powered Ranger Raptor for US

When Ford on Wednesday took the covers off its new Ranger Raptor, the question on everyone's lips was whether we'll see it in the United States.

2021 BMW iX3 spy shots

The first prototypes for an electric version of the BMW X3 have been spotted. The vehicle, which is expected to go by the name iX3, is confirmed for launch in late 2020, meaning we'll likely see it arrive as a 2021 model.

2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid released at Chicago auto show

What the auto industry calls a "mid-cycle refresh" can range from indistinguishable to very evident. The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid falls into the latter category, with new front and rear styling, changes to the interior and dashboard, and numerous added safety and connectivity features.

China's largest electric-car battery maker, CATL, sets sights on U.S. market

Just a handful of companies today make the bulk of battery cells used in plug-in electric cars worldwide. Now the largest single maker of electric-vehicle cells in China has expanded its focus, from the home market to global markets and specifically the U.S.

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for February 2018

With gasoline cheap and buyers continuing to shun passenger cars for crossovers and trucks, there are bargains to be had in fuel-efficient and electrified vehicles.