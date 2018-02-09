2018 Fiat 500 video preview

Joel Feder Joel Feder Interactive Content Manager
February 9, 2018

Can frugal be fun? Fiat might have shown us that with cars, it can be.

Unintended consequences may not be a bad thing sometimes. The 2018 Fiat 500 gets a turbocharged engine in the name of efficiency, but the 1.4-liter turbo-4 also adds 33 percent more power. We haven't yet driven it, but the pint-size Italian just might be surprisingly fun?

The busy turbo-4 makes 135 horsepower mated to a manual or automatic transmission. Want more power? An Abarth model makes its return and offers 160 loud horsepower that's hilariously crass on cold starts

In a select few states the all-electric 500e returns with and EPA rating 84 miles of range and 112 MPGe combined.

No matter the engine power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic or 5-speed manual transmission.

Aside from a large power bump, the 500 now features 16-inch alloy wheels standard, performance braking system, sport suspension, fog lights, and a backup camera.

Turbocharged powertrains can be used for better mileage, or more fun, or sometimes both. We're waiting for our turn behind the wheel of one but there's a decent chance both of those things will be present here. Look for the refreshed 500 to hit dealer showrooms in the second quarter of 2018.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Jeep Cherokee first drive: more conventional, more power, still rugged 2019 Jeep Cherokee first drive: more conventional, more power, still rugged
2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon mixes diesel power with passenger hauling 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon mixes diesel power with passenger hauling
2018 Hyundai Kona crossover to start at $20,450 2018 Hyundai Kona crossover to start at $20,450
2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues 2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 