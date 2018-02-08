Subaru turns 50, 2019 Audi A7 driven, 2019 Ford Transit Connect: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Subaru to celebrate its 50th anniversary in US with limited-edition models

Subaru doesn't need a cake with 50 candles to celebrate five decades of selling cars and crossovers in the U.S. Instead, the automaker's U.S. arm marked the occasion Thursday at the Chicago auto show with 6,300 specially badged, limited-edition models swathed in a unique Heritage Blue paint shade.

2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon mixes diesel power with passenger hauling

The heart of the redesigned 2018 Ford Transit Connect Wagon that bowed Tuesday at the Chicago auto show is a new diesel engine that Ford hopes will boost fuel economy for the commercial-oriented small van. Available across the line for the passenger-friendly Transit Connect Wagon, the new 1.5-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder diesel is the latest entry in the complicated and controversial US diesel fleet.

2018 Honda Accord vs. 2018 Hyundai Sonata: Compare Cars

A mid-size sedan should be all things to all people: spacious inside, comfortable on a variety of road conditions, fuel efficient, and safe for the entire family.

2019 Audi A7, January, 2018 media drive, Cape Town, South Africa, Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Audi A7 first drive review: evolution in Africa

The South African landscape is unusually parched. Late January is midsummer here, and the country is in the throes of a drought that threatens the water supply. Day Zero is April 16, about a month before the rainy season that could stave off this water crisis. It's an impending problem for a beautiful country still transforming from the oppression of Apartheid to a more equal society.

2019 Toyota TRD Pro off-road lineup debuts in Chicago

First unveiled in 2014, Toyota's TRD Pro lineup was born from the automaker's rich heritage of off-road performance. While vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford F-150 Raptor tend to draw the most attention in off-road circles, Toyota's TRD Pro lineup also offers highly capable, tried and tested performance for when you're ready to leave the pavement behind.

Bugatti Loyalty Maintenance program provides up to 15 years of care

Maintenance and replacement parts for supercars aren't exactly affordable, but Bugatti's Loyalty Maintenance program for the Veyron should help alleviate some financial burden. Not that servicing a Bugatti should be much of an issue if the owner can afford one in the first place.

2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon gets "EcoBlue" diesel option, no hybrid so far

The last time Ford released a new hybrid or plug-in electric model was for the 2013 model year, and that's a long time ago in electric-car years.

Hyundai Kona Electric crossover teased before Geneva auto show reveal

The lack of plug-in electric crossover utility vehicles with all-wheel drive is a growing and obvious gap in the market.

2018 Lexus RX 450hL hybrid three-row SUV priced from $51,600

Lexus invented the idea of a luxury hybrid utility vehicle in a version of its RX crossover well over a decade ago, but sales haven't been strong of late.