2018 Mercedes E-Class review, Ford Ranger Raptor debuts, Geneva show green car preview: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon)
February 7, 2018

2018 Mercedes-Benz E Class Review

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class doesn’t know a body style or powertrain it doesn’t like.

The 18 most important new cars of 2018

No flip of the calendar passes without a slew of new cars, crossover SUVs, trucks, and even minivans hitting the market. Some are mild rehashes of last year's models, while others are entirely new designs.

Google takes Uber to court over self-driving car tech

Google's self-driving car division Waymo will see ride-sharing firm Uber in court in San Francisco Monday. The showdown could determine which company will drive the future of autonomous cars.

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

From Motor Authority

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor debuts with 210-horsepower diesel

Ford's F-150 Raptor now has a little brother in the form of the Ranger Raptor unveiled on Wednesday at a special showing in in Bangkok, Thailand.

Cadillac XT4 to debut in March at 2018 New York auto show

The next new model from Cadillac will be a compact crossover SUV dubbed the XT4.

Trademark filings indicate AMG will revive its “73” series

There was a time when the biggest and baddest AMG you could buy came with a 7.3-liter V-12 and a “73” badge on its trunk lid.

Teaser for Rimac supercar debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show

Teaser for Rimac supercar debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show

From Green Car Reports

Geneva auto show green car preview: concepts, electric cars, new models

Media days at the huge and influential Geneva show are March 6 and March 7, and this year it looks like the show will offer a lot of news for plug-in electric car fans.

Why a Fiat 500e driver got a Honda Clarity Fuel Cell as his next green car: low cost

When marketing executive Chris Baccus leased a 2015 Fiat 500e three years ago, he intended to keep his 2007 BMW 335i as a "fun car," and use the electric Fiat just for commuting.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada for Jan: Outlander has landed (plus 2017 analysis)

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV helped the Canadian plug-in electric vehicle market to its first 1,000-unit January last month. The company sold 174 of its plug-in hybrid SUV in its first full month on sale, representing about 30 percent of overall Outlander sales.

