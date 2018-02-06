Most important 2018 cars, 2018 Jaguar E-Pace driven, Hyundai Nexo self-driving car: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE, Willamette Valley, Oregon, June 2017
February 6, 2018

The 18 most important new cars of 2018

No flip of the calendar passes without a slew of new cars, crossover SUVs, trucks, and even minivans hitting the market. Some are mild rehashes of last year's models, while others are entirely new, clean-sheet redesigns.

Google takes Uber to court over self-driving car tech

Google's self-driving car division Waymo will see ride-sharing firm Uber in court in San Francisco Monday. The showdown could determine which company will drive the future of autonomous cars.

2018 Audi Q5 vs. 2018 Volvo XC60: Compare Cars

Compact crossover buyers are spoiled for choice. If you’ve whittled your shopping list to the 2018 Volvo XC60 and the 2018 Audi Q5, you’re on the right path. Both of these five-seat luxury crossovers benefit from beautiful attention to detail, comfortable interiors, high marks for safety, and they’re even available in blisteringly fast configurations.

2018 Jaguar E-Pace

2018 Jaguar E-Pace

From Motor Authority

2018 Jaguar E-Pace first drive review: small crossover with big ideas

The afternoon sun in Corsica melts into the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace’s sumptuous lines. The E-Pace needs a lot of light.

2019 Kia Niro EV spy shots

The Kia Niro compact crossover SUV is already available as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. Soon, there will be an electric option too.

Nissan Armada Snow Patrol ready to tackle any frozen tundra

Nissan revived the Armada for the 2017 model year based on the global Patrol nameplate. At the Chicago Auto Show, the brand wants to show just how capable the SUV can be—especially in wintry conditions. Ahead of its debut in Chicago, Nissan revealed the Armada Snow Patrol, with an emphasis on "snow."

Hyundai Nexo self-driving prototype

Hyundai Nexo self-driving prototype

From Green Car Reports

Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell prototype drives itself 118 miles without human input

As it does in every other aspect of the auto industry, Korean carmaker Hyundai-Kia has set itself an aggressive goal and a fast pace for rollout of self-driving vehicles.

What will get more people to consider electric cars? Take our Twitter poll

A recent study from the University of California, Davis suggested that awareness of available plug-in electric cars among potential buyers was no higher in 2017 than it had been in 2014.

Plug-in electric car sales fall in Jan after year-end surge (further update)

While 2017 saw higher U.S. sales of plug-in electric cars than any previous year, expectations for 2018 sales are running even higher.

