The 18 most important new cars of 2018

2018 Volvo XC60 T8
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
February 6, 2018

No flip of the calendar passes without a slew of new cars, crossover SUVs, trucks, and even minivans hitting the market. Some are mild rehashes of last year's models, while others are entirely new, clean-sheet redesigns.

It's our job to sort through them. For the 2018, we've found at least 18 new vehicles that are big news for their builders. Some are thrilling sports cars for a select few, while others will likely reach the top of the sales charts.

With that in mind, here's a look at the most important new cars of 2018:

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Enlarge Photo

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

No, it's not technically Alfa Romeo's first high-riding vehicle—that was a military-oriented four-by the brand sold in the 1950s—but the Stelvio is Alfa Romeo's first chance to succeed in the U.S. since Dustin Hoffman drove a Spider in The Graduate. The Stelvio is little more than a high-riding Giulia with more cargo space, and that's just fine with us.

2018 Buick Enclave

2018 Buick Enclave

Enlarge Photo

2018 Buick Enclave

A decade ago, the first Buick Enclave arrived. And it's probably the one vehicle that saved the brand from parent company General Motors' chopping block a few years later during its bankruptcy and bailout. A redesigned Enclave is finally here, and it's everything we could hope for: more luxurious, more refined, and more fuel efficient. It's a luxury crossover worth coveting.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2.0T

2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2.0T

Enlarge Photo

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Chevy's compact crossover enters this fight punching hard. Its lineup is all-turbo, including an intriguing, high-mpg turbodiesel that could fill VW's vacuum. Or it may not, since Chevy walls off the safety tech important to crossover buyers in high-buck trim levels only. Its GMC Terrain sibling is a little quieter, but we'd probably save the cash and go for the bowtie.

