Subaru to celebrate its 50th anniversary in US with limited-edition models

2018 Subaru 50th Anniversary Editions
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
February 8, 2018

Subaru doesn't need a cake with 50 candles to celebrate five decades of selling cars and crossovers in the U.S. Instead, the automaker's U.S. arm marked the occasion Thursday at the Chicago auto show with 6,300 specially badged, limited-edition models swathed in a unique Heritage Blue paint shade.

No, not all 6,300 special editions were on display in Chicago. Instead, the automaker plans to build 1,050 examples each of its Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy, and Outback lines, and a combined total of 1,050 special BRZ sports coupes and WRX, and WRX STI sedans.

All 6,300 cars share the metallic blue paint plus satin chrome exterior touches, silver-finish seatbelts inside, 50th anniversary logos inside and out, and special floor mats. They're all based on range-topping trim levels, which means they're not an inexpensive way for customers to take part in the celebration.

Prices range from $29,200 for the Impreza 2.0 Limited 50th Anniversary up to $42,055 for the celebratory WRX STI Limited. The automaker says the special-edition cars are headed to dealers shortly.

Fifty years and pricey special edition cars are a long way from "cheap and ugly," the tagline Subaru used in the U.S. to market its first vehicle in early television ads. That was the bug-shaped 360 minicar, then fully $300 less than its Volkswagen Beetle rival—which itself cost less than $2,000. Times have changed.

