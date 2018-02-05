Mazda's new gas engines, Super Bowl ads, Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid gas mileage: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Mazda's future gas engines could be cleaner than electric motors

Mazda is already developing a new generation engines that could put internal combustion engines on par with electric vehicles in terms of environmental impact.

2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali vs. 2018 Chevrolet Suburban Premier: Compare Cars

Shoppers in the market for a big, heavy-hauling SUV loaded with luxury accoutrements have never been more spoiled for choice. The savvy buyer might look at the 2018 Chevrolet Suburban as the budget-friendly choice—if any hulking sport ‘ute can be a bargain at its $51,000 base price—but a well-equipped ‘Burb with the Premier trim level runs just $4,000 less than a 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali.

Nissan just invented the self-driving...slipper?

Self-driving and semi-autonomous vehicle technology are under widespread development and testing, but Nissan just took a decidedly different approach to dipping its toes into the arena. Almost literally.

Scene from Jeep spot during Super Bowl LII Enlarge Photo

Here are the top car ads from Super Bowl LII

Sunday's Super Bowl LII saw the Philadelphia Eagles overthrow the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 41 to 33. But it also saw a number of car ads, including a record five from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. We'll remind you that the cost of a 30-second spot during the Big Game ranges into the millions. Here you'll find some of the more memorable ads that played during the day.

“Top Gear” hosts narrowly escape Alpine A110 fire

“Top Gear” is no stranger to cars catching fire. There's been a number of incidents in the decades the series has been on television, and now the latest crew to do the hosting have a story of their own to tell.

2019 BMW 3-Series spy shots and video

Feast your eyes on the latest spy shots of a prototype for BMW’s next-generation 3-Series, arguably the automaker’s most important model of the decade. It is expected to be revealed in late 2017 or early the following year, as a 2019 model.

2018 Hyundai Ioniq Enlarge Photo

2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid winter gas mileage review

Nearly a year ago, we published a gas-mileage review on the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, the South Korean brand's Toyota Prius challenger. We saw 49.5 miles per gallon over 565 miles of driving.

Virginia state-tax rebate up to $3,500 for electric-car purchase dies in subcommittee

Virginia is for lovers—and electric-car advocated had hoped that it would soon be for lovers of electric cars and plug-in hybrids, too.

Blink charging-station network hits up users to buy shares (updated)

It's not unheard of for the fans of well-loved brands—e.g. Tesla—to decide to buy shares in the company.