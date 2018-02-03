Nissan just invented the self-driving...slipper?

A. Mark Miller A. Mark Miller Reporter
February 3, 2018

Self-driving and semi-autonomous vehicle technology are under widespread development and testing, but Nissan just took a decidedly different approach to dipping its toes into the arena. Almost literally.

You’re looking at the world’s first semi-autonomous, self driving slippers. The company also made a set of tables and cushions with the same technology.

MORE: Read our 2018 Nissan Leaf review

Each slipper, table, and cushion comes with two wheels, a tiny motor, and a suite of sensors. At the push of a button they navigate their way back to a predetermined location, not entirely unlike a car backing into a parking spot.

The fancy foot warmers and furnishings are actually a creative way of drawing attention to some of the features included in the less fuzzy, much more practical Leaf electric vehicle.

“The self-parking slippers are meant to raise awareness of automated driving technologies,” said Nissan spokesperson Nick Maxfield, “and their potential, non-driving applications.”

Nissan kitted out an entire Japanese inn, or ryokan, with the furnishings to create the ultimate high-tech popup hotel. It’s named ProPILOT Park Ryokan—a nod to Nissan’s ProPILOT line of advanced driver aids—and the company is holding a contest wherein winners get to try it for themselves (interested participants can enter by tweeting the hashtags #PPPRyokan and #wanttostay).

There’s word yet on whether Nissan is developing a bed that can make itself every morning.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Jeep Cherokee first drive: more conventional, more power, still rugged 2019 Jeep Cherokee first drive: more conventional, more power, still rugged
2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues 2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues
2018 Buick Regal TourX first drive: slightly rugged, very muddy 2018 Buick Regal TourX first drive: slightly rugged, very muddy
2018 Hyundai Kona crossover to start at $20,450 2018 Hyundai Kona crossover to start at $20,450
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 