Nissan just invented the self-driving...slipper?

February 3, 2018

Self-driving and semi-autonomous vehicle technology are under widespread development and testing, but Nissan just took a decidedly different approach to dipping its toes into the arena. Almost literally.

You’re looking at the world’s first semi-autonomous, self driving slippers. The company also made a set of tables and cushions with the same technology.

MORE: Read our 2018 Nissan Leaf review

Each slipper, table, and cushion comes with two wheels, a tiny motor, and a suite of sensors. At the push of a button they navigate their way back to a predetermined location, not entirely unlike a car backing into a parking spot.

The fancy foot warmers and furnishings are actually a creative way of drawing attention to some of the features included in the less fuzzy, much more practical Leaf electric vehicle.

“The self-parking slippers are meant to raise awareness of automated driving technologies,” said Nissan spokesperson Nick Maxfield, “and their potential, non-driving applications.”

Nissan kitted out an entire Japanese inn, or ryokan, with the furnishings to create the ultimate high-tech popup hotel. It’s named ProPILOT Park Ryokan—a nod to Nissan’s ProPILOT line of advanced driver aids—and the company is holding a contest wherein winners get to try it for themselves (interested participants can enter by tweeting the hashtags #PPPRyokan and #wanttostay).

There’s word yet on whether Nissan is developing a bed that can make itself every morning.

