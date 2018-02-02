2018 Hyundai Kona priced, 2018 Infiniti QX50 driven, Electric car sales drop: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Hyundai Kona crossover to start at $20,450

The funky styled 2018 Hyundai Kona will be priced below some of its key rivals when it goes on sale next month. Hyundai announced Wednesday that the 2018 Kona will start at $20,450, thousands below the similarly quirky Toyota C-HR and about $500 less than the more conventional Ford EcoSport.

2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali vs. 2018 Chevrolet Suburban Premier: Compare Cars

Shoppers in the market for a big, heavy-hauling SUV loaded with luxury accoutrements have never been more spoiled for choice. The savvy buyer might look at the 2018 Chevrolet Suburban as the budget-friendly choice—if any hulking sport ‘ute can be a bargain at its $51,000 base price—but a well-equipped ‘Burb with the Premier trim level runs just $4,000 less than a 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali.

America is developing a gap in driver’s ed

According to various studies, the U.S. is developing something of a driver’s education gap. Not to other countries—though driver training regimens in other countries compared to those in the United States is surely a conversation worth having—but between socio-economic boundaries.

2019 Infiniti QX50, first drive Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Infiniti QX50 first drive review: variable compression, constantly good

The Infiniti brand is difficult to pin down. Its struggle to introduce a cohesive brand identity and driving character and hide Nissan underpinnings overshadows impressive interior materials and exterior aesthetics. Few premium brands have had to prove their credentials so often.

Rear-wheel-drive BMW M2 Gran Coupe in the works?

Whether BMW's next-generation 2-Series family will include a rear-wheel-drive coupe to serve as the basis of a new M2 is still up in the air, but regardless the M2 nameplate isn't likely to disappear.

2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder spy shots

Porsche’s 718 Boxster and Cayman have just received the GTS treatment. But the German sports car marque is already working on the next rung up the ladder, the new 718 Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Plug-in electric car sales fall in Jan after year-end surge (update)

While 2017 saw higher U.S. sales of plug-in electric cars than any previous year, expectations for 2018 sales are running even higher.

Harley Davidson to offer electric motorcycle within 18 months, says CEO

Harley Davidson president and CEO Matt Levatitch said Tuesday an electric motorcycle “is an active project we’re preparing to bring to market in 18 months.”

When do electric-car tax credits expire? (updated for 2018)

In less than three months, personal income-tax returns or 2017 will be due for most U.S. adults.