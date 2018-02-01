2018 Hyundai Kona crossover to start at $20,450

The funky styled 2018 Hyundai Kona will be priced below some of its key rivals when it goes on sale next month. Hyundai announced Wednesday that the 2018 Kona will start at $20,450, thousands below the similarly quirky Toyota C-HR and about $500 less than the more conventional Ford EcoSport.

That price is for a base Kona SE with front-wheel drive. Adding all-wheel drive pushes the price to $21,750, including a mandatory $950 destination charge. The Kona SEL stickers for $22,100 and brings with it larger wheels, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, heated front seats, tinted side windows, a roof rack, and leather on its steering wheel. An extra $1,500 for the SEL Tech Package buys automatic emergency braking, active lane control, a power driver's seat, and a power moonroof.

Next up the ladder is the Kona Limited, which swaps the SE and SEL trims' 2.0-liter 4-cylinder for a 1.6-liter turbo-4 paired to a 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Starting at $25,650, the Kona Limited builds on the SEL Tech Package with leather upholstery, LED headlights, and automatic climate control. Limiteds lose the automatic emergency braking and active lane control safety features, however.

Topping the line, the Kona Ultimate runs $28,350, and it adds that safety gear plus an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with built-in navigation, a head-up display, and Infinity-branded speakers.

All in, a Kona Limited with all-wheel drive runs $29,650.

Pint-size vehicles like the Kona with high seating positions and little emphasis on four-wheeling represent a growing entry point to the crossover market. It enters a crowding field that includes not only the new EcoSport and C-HR, but also the Mazda CX-3 and Honda HR-V.