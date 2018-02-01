Best-performing cars of 2018, Corvette ZR1, Electric-car tax credits: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
February 1, 2018

The 8 best-performing cars of 2018

"Overindulgence is life. The rest is just details."

America is developing a gap in driver’s ed

According to various studies, the U.S. is developing something of a driver’s education gap. Not to other countries—though driver training regimens in other countries compared to those in the United States is surely a conversation worth having—but between socio-economic boundaries.

2018 Honda Fit vs. 2018 Kia Rio: Compare Cars

Subcompact sedans are no longer the penalty boxes on wheels they once were. Witness the 2018 Kia Rio and the 2018 Honda Fit, two pint-size cars with good room inside, decent fuel economy, and available high-tech features accompanied by price tags that won’t break the bank.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at Virginia International Raceway

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at Virginia International Raceway

Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 destroys Ford GT's VIR lap record

There's a new king of Virginia International Raceway, and it's the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Ex-Google engineers show self-driving car for last-mile deliveries

While the likes of General Motors and Waymo get ready to deploy self-driving taxis in major urban areas, there's another company in the self-driving space that's focused on the transport of packages rather than people.

Lamborghini caught testing potential Aventador Performante

Lamborghini has been caught testing a more hardcore version of its Aventador.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports

When do electric-car tax credits expire? (updated for 2018)

In less than three months, personal income-tax returns or 2017 will be due for most U.S. adults.

Harley Davidson to offer electric motorcycle within 18 months, says CEO

Harley Davidson president and CEO Matt Levatitch said Tuesday an electric motorcycle “is an active project we’re preparing to bring to market in 18 months.”

Trump to slash clean-energy funding 72 percent, lauds "beautiful clean coal"

If a marketer talked enthusiastically about "healthy delicious cyanide," what would you think?

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Buick Regal TourX first drive: slightly rugged, very muddy 2018 Buick Regal TourX first drive: slightly rugged, very muddy
2018 Hyundai Kona crossover to start at $20,450 2018 Hyundai Kona crossover to start at $20,450
2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues 2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues
2019 Jeep Cherokee first drive: more conventional, more power, still rugged 2019 Jeep Cherokee first drive: more conventional, more power, still rugged
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 