Best-performing cars of 2018, Corvette ZR1, Electric-car tax credits: What’s New @ The Car Connection

The 8 best-performing cars of 2018

"Overindulgence is life. The rest is just details."

America is developing a gap in driver’s ed

According to various studies, the U.S. is developing something of a driver’s education gap. Not to other countries—though driver training regimens in other countries compared to those in the United States is surely a conversation worth having—but between socio-economic boundaries.

2018 Honda Fit vs. 2018 Kia Rio: Compare Cars

Subcompact sedans are no longer the penalty boxes on wheels they once were. Witness the 2018 Kia Rio and the 2018 Honda Fit, two pint-size cars with good room inside, decent fuel economy, and available high-tech features accompanied by price tags that won’t break the bank.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at Virginia International Raceway Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 destroys Ford GT's VIR lap record

There's a new king of Virginia International Raceway, and it's the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Ex-Google engineers show self-driving car for last-mile deliveries

While the likes of General Motors and Waymo get ready to deploy self-driving taxis in major urban areas, there's another company in the self-driving space that's focused on the transport of packages rather than people.

Lamborghini caught testing potential Aventador Performante

Lamborghini has been caught testing a more hardcore version of its Aventador.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



When do electric-car tax credits expire? (updated for 2018)

In less than three months, personal income-tax returns or 2017 will be due for most U.S. adults.

Harley Davidson to offer electric motorcycle within 18 months, says CEO

Harley Davidson president and CEO Matt Levatitch said Tuesday an electric motorcycle “is an active project we’re preparing to bring to market in 18 months.”

Trump to slash clean-energy funding 72 percent, lauds "beautiful clean coal"

If a marketer talked enthusiastically about "healthy delicious cyanide," what would you think?