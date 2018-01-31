Self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids, Porsche turns 70, 2018 Kia Niro: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Waymo to order "thousands" of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid self-driving minivans

Google-owned self-driving car software firm Waymo said Tuesday that FCA will provide it with "thousands" of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans.

NYC hopes congestion fee won’t get stuck in legislative gridlock

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed a so-called congestion charge in an attempt to combat New York City—and specifically Manhattan—traffic jams. If implemented, drivers would face fees of $11.52 to enter the most traffic-prone areas of Manhattan, and trucks would see a daily fee of $25.34.

Ford patents real-life, self-driving Robo-Cop car

Someone at Ford must appreciate classic action movies. First, the company announced it was making a driverless pizza delivery car—on the 20th anniversary of SkyNet. Now, Ford has a patent for a real life Robo-Cop car.

Porsche marks 70 years of iconic sports cars

In 1948, the first road-going sports car from Porsche was registered: the 356. Now, 70 years later, the storied German automaker has looked back on its history and announced plans for numerous celebrations across the globe.

My first barn find: reuniting two Alfa Romeo roadsters

It was one of those deceptive early spring days, the kind where the calendar and the sun peeking through the clouds hint at warmer conditions than I was actively experiencing as I zipped along with the top dropped back in my dangerously rusty 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate.

8 things you need to know about the 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a dinosaur living in modern times. It roams the roads and off-road trails with zero regard for time marching on, and yet it retains its legendary status in the automotive landscape.

2018 Kia Niro preview

Most highly fuel-efficient dedicated hybrids are compact five-door hatchbacks, the most popular vehicle segment globally.

Chevy Bolt EV electric car range and performance in winter: one owner's log

The arrival of the first affordable long-range electric car on the market has naturally led some owners to push the car in a way that they might not do with a plug-in car offering just 80 miles of battery range.

US climate action requires electric cars; utilities doing their part already

The subject of carbon dioxide emissions is hardly a simple one, especially when it comes to electric cars.