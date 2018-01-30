Waymo to order "thousands" of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid self-driving minivans

Waymo self-driving prototype
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 30, 2018

Google-owned self-driving car software firm Waymo said Tuesday that FCA will provide it with "thousands" of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans.

That's in addition to the 600-plus Pacifica vans Waymo has already converted to self-driving vehicles it's using to test out the software in more than two dozen cities. Waymo and FCA haven't said how many thousands of minivans will be added to the driverless car fleet, however.

MORE: Read our 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid review

"With the world’s first fleet of fully self-driving vehicles on the road, we’ve moved from research and development, to operations and deployment," said Waymo CEO John Krafcik. "The Pacifica Hybrid minivans offer a versatile interior and a comfortable ride experience, and these additional vehicles will help us scale."

The Pacifica minivan makes sense as a test-bed for a variety of reasons. It's a large enough vehicle to accommodate both passengers and the myriad testing gear festooned to its roof and fenders. At around $40,000 to start, the Pacifica Hybrid qualifies for additional federal and in some cases local incentives. And FCA isn't nearly as involved in developing self-driving cars on its own as the automaker's more resource-dense rivals in Detroit, General Motors and Ford.

Waymo is using its current driverless Pacifica van fleet to shuttle beta testers around suburban Phoenix as part of its Early Rider program that launched last year, the first such program opened to the public. Additional, smaller tests are underway in Atlanta, San Francisco, Detroit, and suburban Seattle.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: a long, uneventful winter 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: a long, uneventful winter
2019 Jeep Cherokee first drive: more conventional, more power, still rugged 2019 Jeep Cherokee first drive: more conventional, more power, still rugged
2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues 2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues
2018 Buick Regal TourX first drive: slightly rugged, very muddy 2018 Buick Regal TourX first drive: slightly rugged, very muddy
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 