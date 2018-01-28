2019 Ram Laramie Longhorn Edition belts out country blues

Pickup truck-builder Ram has announced a Laramie Longhorn Edition of its 2019 Ram 1500 pickup that's dripping with western kitsch.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn builds on the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup unveiled less than a month ago at the 2018 Detroit auto show. Though it boasts no mechanical changes, the equipment that sets it apart from its 2019 Ram stablemates reads like verses to a country song.

On the outside, Laramie Longhorns feature a two-tone RV Match Brown lower trim, a special chrome billet grille unique to the model, and the option of redesigned 20- or 22-inch wheels. Of course, Laramie Longhorn Edition “belt-buckle” badging can be found on both front doors, as well as the tailgate. LED head- and taillights, tow hooks, side steps, and fender flares come standard.

Cabin-wise, the country-luxury theme continues with a leather dashboard that has an actual “Longhorn” branded—in the very original sense of the word, as in the style of a hot iron — on the wooden glove box door. Panels for the actual doors rock a southwest motif and “embossed alligator skin pattern” leather that seems at odds with the ranch-style decor found eslewhere. The reptile-inspired hide continues onto the seats, instrument panel, and center console too.

Mechanically, the same powertrains available on other 2019 Ram models hold true here — either a 3.6-liter V6 churning out 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, or 5.7-liter V8 making 395 horses and 410 pound-feet, both available with a mild-hybrid system. Towing capacity maxes out at 12,750 pounds.

Snazzying up the interior is accent trim made of satin chrome and something Ram calls “real barn-wood.” There’s a brushed-nickel belt-buckle on the console lid. Even the color choices evoke the romance of Lonesome Dove, with two-tone names like Black and Cattle Tan, or Mountain Brown with Light Mountain Brown. Both have contrast piping, natch, and ambient lighting. Heated and air-conditioned, leather-wrapped rear seats are optional.