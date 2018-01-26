2018 Lincoln Navigator review, MSO 570S racer, Ford Model T mpg: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Lincoln Navigator Review

With its 2018 Navigator, Lincoln takes a swing at smaller, more prestigious luxury SUVs that stole its sales crown a couple of decades ago.

2018 Buick Regal TourX first drive: slightly rugged, very muddy

The 2018 Buick Regal TourX is a muddy vehicle. Not just because it is aimed at the hiking boot-wearing active-lifestyle set that marketers covet.

2018 Subaru Outback vs. 2018 Buick Regal TourX: Compare Cars

Few vehicles boast an image as crystal clear as the 2018 Subaru Outback—a wagon version of the automaker’s Legacy sedan that went to finishing school at Outward Bound. This year, a new competitor from a most unlikely source is eager to nab a few would-be Outback buyers. Enter the 2018 Buick Regal TourX, a German-built, German-designed wagon on short stilts that brings a lot to the party.

McLaren 570S MSO X Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



MSO draws on 570S GT4 racer, heritage colors for latest bespoke cars

McLaren's personalization department MSO has produced a run of bespoke 570S sports cars.

Report: New Toyota Supra will get GRMN range topper

Toyota's new Supra is almost ready for its reveal.

Team O'Neil explains racing brakes

If you want to go fast, you'll need to upgrade your engine. If you want to go even faster, you'd better upgrade your brakes.The ability to drive a race vehicle to its appropriate limits is helped or hampered by the stopping hardware behind the wheels and tires. There are many different types of braking systems available for racing vehicles, and Team O'Neil Rally School is here to help us wade through it all.

Frame from Sierra Club video, 'Tell Ford to Put Clean Cars in the Fast Lane,' Jan 2018 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Ford Model T: what was its fuel economy, really?

In a recent video posted to YouTube, environmental advocacy group The Sierra Club dialed up production values to call out Ford's lobbying efforts to roll back fuel-economy standards

BMW says it can build electric cars and regular ones on same platforms: interview.

As the auto industry plans more electric cars in higher volumes for the 2020s, one of the great debates is whether they will need to be designed from the ground up solely for battery power.

LAPD's unused electric cars gather dust sitting in garage, but why?

Anyone who remembers the epic, metallic-tasting, technicolor smog in the Los Angeles Basin found into the 1990s understands why air quality matters there.