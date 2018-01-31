The 8 best-performing cars of 2018

"Overindulgence is life. The rest is just details."

We're paraphrasing here, but you remember those t-shirts that were all the rage in the 1990s. They made everyone into an enthusiast of some kind, at least for a few seconds.

Here at The Car Connection, we're car enthusiasts, even as we watch the march toward vehicles that won't require any driver intervention. And we know a great performance car when we buckle into one.

These eight cars are the most ready and willing to shred some rubber in the pursuit of happiness.

Our team of experts has driven hundreds of new cars over the last year and we've boiled it down to eight that rank at the top of our performance metric. We can't paint "performance" with a single brush, either: some excel at handling, some are goofy-fast in a straight line, some just draw it all together in a sweetly tuned package.

Read along to find out our top eight performers of 2018.