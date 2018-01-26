Net neutrality for cars: BMW's Apple CarPlay subscription could open Pandora's box

Jeff Haas commutes to downtown Denver each morning from suburban Englewood, Colorado. The first thing he does? He plugs his Apple iPhone into his 2018 BMW 340i’s USB port. The central screen on the dashboard switches from BMW’s proprietary iDrive software to a page of icons familiar to any Apple user.

Jeff didn’t choose his BMW based on CarPlay alone, but he willingly paid $300 extra for the feature, on top of an extra-cost option package required to access CarPlay.

If he trades it in on a new 2019 model, Haas will have to pay BMW $80 a month for the right to use it.

BMW announced in January that it will charge an annual fee for CarPlay access on future models. Most automakers that offer CarPlay and Android Auto include it for free with their infotainment systems, or charge a more modest one-time fee.

BMW is alone among major automakers in having a line-item charge for Apple CarPlay, although Mercedes-Benz groups the connectivity with Android Auto for $350 on some of its models.

There’s yet another expensive hurdle. To order CarPlay compatibility, Haas had to first add a $2,900 Premium Package that included a built-in navigation system, among other features, to his 340i, so it’s not exactly an easy-to-access option.

2018 BMW 3-Series Enlarge Photo

CarPlay as a profit-maker

BMW believes CarPlay isn’t a feature drivers need to have on a standard equipment list. They also see it as a profit stream.

BMW’s technology product manager, Don Smith, told The Verge that the automaker views CarPlay as a convenience not every driver will want.

“This allows the customer to switch devices,” he said. “A lot of people buy [CarPlay] and think it’s okay, but sometimes they stop using it or switch to Android.”

BMW will treat CarPlay as an additional revenue stream the way that Tesla offers users access to its AutoPilot active-safety gear, says IHS Markit analyst Collin Bird.

“Software-based services like this are very lucrative to automakers because the margins are much higher [than they are for car sales on their own],” Bird said.

Tesla installs all of the hardware and software needed for the AutoPilot suite of collision-avoidance tech on every new Model S it builds. It charges less for the features if they’re ordered on a brand new Model S, but owners can pay extra to have the features activated at a later date.

CarPlay represents a level playing field, however. Only a handful of new cars aren’t CarPlay-compatible, and the integration differs only slightly between brands.

The net neutrality argument

Making CarPlay into a subscription-based service that’s installed, but not activated, on a vehicle, thrusts open the door to the automotive equivalent of net neutrality.

It takes something the buyer “owned” and turns it into a subscriber-only perk.

What if BMW started charging a monthly fee for traction control? Or for rear-seat side airbags? It might be cheaper to build all its cars with the same configuration and to toggle them on and off, based on the driver’s monthly budget for “add-ons.”

“Charging $80 a year is pure profit, as opposed to [other services] that have variable and fixed costs,” Bird said, drawing comparisons to General Motors’ OnStar concierge safety service and SiriusXM satellite radio.