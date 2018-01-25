2018 Buick Regal TourX driven, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford slammed by Sierra Club: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Buick Regal TourX
2018 Buick Regal TourX first drive: slightly rugged, very muddy

The 2018 Buick Regal TourX is a muddy vehicle. Not just because it is aimed at the hiking boot-wearing active-lifestyle set that marketers covet.

Motorcyclist sues GM over crash with self-driving car

In a case that could potentially set a landmark precedent, a motorcyclist is taking GM to court for its role in a 2017 collision between the rider and a self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV. The vehicle involved is part of GM’s self-driving Cruise Anywhere ride-sharing fleet that it hopes will soon be available to members of the general public.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: a long, uneventful winter

At 20,986 miles, our long-term 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited still has the scent of a winner.

Teaser for 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show

From Motor Authority

BMW teases new 8-Series coupe

You've seen the prototypes and leaked shots but now BMW has finally released the first photo of its modern 8-Series.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe teased ahead of Geneva debut

Hyundai on Thursday announced that a next-generation Santa Fe, the nameplate's fourth iteration, will be unveiled in early March at the 2018 Geneva auto show.

Lotus CEO nabbed for speeding, gets off with driving suspension

Lotus CEO Jean-Marc Gales likely will take it a tad slower on the A11 near his company's Norwich headquarters in England. The executive was caught going 102 mph in a 70 mph zone while driving a new Lotus car.

Frame from Sierra Club video, 'Tell Ford to Put Clean Cars in the Fast Lane,' Jan 2018

From Green Car Reports

Ford CAFE rollback efforts, countering sustainability claims, slammed in Sierra Club video

The production values are high and the message is clear in a video released Tuesday by The Sierra Club.

Earth continues to warm fast; is climate change lost in political turmoil?

Mother Nature doesn't pay attention to politics.

Changing tires on Chevy Bolt EV electric car: your range, grip, and noise may vary

One of the many tactics used by carmakers to boost efficiency in their vehicles is fitting low-rolling-resistance tires.

