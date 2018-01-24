Luxury hybrids, 2020 Range Rover Evoque, Elon Musk to stick around: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Lexus ES 300h vs. 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid: Compare cars

The 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid and 2018 Lexus ES 300h are comfortable, luxurious cruisers with an ace up their sleeves. Thanks to gasoline-electric hybrid powertrains, these two cars are roomy enough for five passengers yet they're among the most fuel-efficient new cars available today.

Peugeot, Citroen eye return to U.S. with new Atlanta HQ

PSA Group, the French parent company of Peugeot and Citroen brands, is reportedly making Atlanta, Georgia, the home of their U.S. headquarters as part of a bid to return to this market after decades away.

Waymo to test self-driving cars in Atlanta

Waymo is already testing its self-driving technology everywhere from the high-tech, artificial town of Castle, California, to the trying Michigander winter, to the leisurely suburb of Chandler, Arizona, where its cars drive themselves without an engineer in the driver’s seat as a failsafe. Now, it faces a new frontier: Atlanta.

GM liquid tire chains for 1969 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



GM once offered "liquid tire chains" to enhance winter driving performance

Tire chains can be a driver's best friend when it comes to handling snowy and icy conditions, but decades ago, General Motors offered something quite novel—even if we don't know if it actually worked as intended.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots

Land Rover took a gamble with the Range Rover Evoque in that the vehicle eschewed serious off-roading capability in favor of a blend of design and luxury. It’s a gamble that paid off as the Evoque has attracted plenty of customers that previously wouldn’t have considered one of the British marque’s vehicles.

Maker of Opel and Peugeot cars picks Atlanta for US headquarters

France's PSA Group, the maker of Citroën, DS, Peugeot, and now also Opel cars, has a mission to sell cars in the United States, though the automaker, which is Europe's second biggest by volume, isn't rushing things.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk at Tesla Store opening in Westfield Mall, London, Oct 2013 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Tesla met promises in first 10-year Master Plan; Musk to stay 10 more years

At this point, a majority of the global auto industry agrees that Tesla and its electric cars have had a remarkable impact in less than 10 years.

Today's BMW i3 to evolve into lower-tech, higher-volume 2022 BMW iX1 SUV: report

Model naming conventions that are clear, consistent, and easy to understand across decades are a crucial part of explaining a vehicle lineup to buyers.

What green tech best suits pickup trucks in 2030? Twitter poll results

U.S. car buyers have increasingly ignored passenger sedans and hatchbacks and replaced them with utility vehicles of various sorts, and that's a trend that shows no sign of abating.