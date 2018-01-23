Waymo heads to Atlanta, Jeep Grand Commander, Byton electric SUV: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Waymo to test self-driving cars in Atlanta

Waymo is already testing its self-driving technology everywhere from the high-tech, artificial town of Castle, California, to the trying Michigander winter, to the leisurely suburb of Chandler, Arizona, where its cars drive themselves without an engineer in the driver’s seat as a failsafe. Now, it faces a new frontier: Atlanta.

Peugeot, Citroen eye return to U.S. with new Atlanta HQ

PSA Group, the French parent company of Peugeot and Citroen brands, is reportedly making Atlanta, Georgia, the home of their U.S. headquarters as part of a bid to return to this market after decades away.

Leno: Listen to experts before buying a car

Retired late-night funnyman-slash-noted car guy Jay Leno has a piece of advice for anyone in the market for a new (or new to you) car: Be careful whose advice you listen to.

First look at China-only Jeep Grand Commander

Jeep has started taking reservations for a new 3-row crossover SUV in China.

Will the 2019 Chevy Camaro get the Corvette's 7-speed manual transmission?

The California Air Resources Board may have spoiled one of the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro's surprises. According to a recently filed CARB document, the refreshed 2019 Camaro will add the Chevrolet Corvette's 7-speed manual transmission.

Bob Lutz tells collectors to buy Tesla Model S while it's "still available”

Bob Lutz is back again poo-pooing on Tesla.

Byton electric SUV promised for 2019 at $45,000 after CES debut: first-ride video

It's rare that automakers let journalists or potential buyers drive or even ride in development prototypes.

What percent of US full-size pickup trucks will plug in by 2025? Take our Twitter poll

The big announcements at this year's Detroit auto show, now open to the public, were pickup trucks, one from each of the three U.S. automakers.

Will US auto industry simply succumb to China over electric cars?

For a century, the U.S. auto industry was the world's largest.