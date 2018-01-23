Peugeot, Citroen eye return to U.S. with new Atlanta HQ

2017 Peugeot 3008
Ben Hsu Ben Hsu Contributing Writer
January 23, 2018

PSA Group, the French parent company of Peugeot and Citroen brands, is reportedly making Atlanta, Georgia, the home of their U.S. headquarters as part of a bid to return to this market after decades away.

Though PSA representatives didn't comment on an Automotive News report, the trade journal states that the company has already started hiring staff in Georgia, which is also the home to North American headquarters for Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. At the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit on Monday, PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares said that his firm plans to return to the U.S. market by 2026.

MORE: GM sells its European operations to PSA

Peugeot withdrew from the U.S. market in 1991, and Citroen in 1974. Peugeot purchased Citroen in 1976, forming the PSA Group.

As it happens, PSA’s return to North America has been spurred by its acquisition last August of GM’s German subsidiary, Opel. With Opel’s purchase came a workforce knowledgeable about compliance with American safety and emissions regulations. Although the Opel brand may not be a familiar sight in American showrooms, its products are. The Buick Regal and Cascada are essentially German-designed Opels with Buick badges.

Tavares was careful to note that an American presence would not be a vanity project.

“Our success in Europe could lead to a very arrogant position that I want by all means to avoid," he said. "Entering the U.S. will only be an upside for the value and the profitability of my company.”

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Toyota Avalon video preview 2019 Toyota Avalon video preview
2019 Jeep Cherokee goes mainstream, turbocharged 2019 Jeep Cherokee goes mainstream, turbocharged
2019 Infiniti QX50 priced at $37,545, undercuts key rivals 2019 Infiniti QX50 priced at $37,545, undercuts key rivals
2019 Volkswagen Jetta video preview 2019 Volkswagen Jetta video preview
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 