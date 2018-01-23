Waymo to test self-driving cars in Atlanta

Waymo self-driving prototype
A. Mark Miller A. Mark Miller Reporter
January 23, 2018

Waymo is already testing its self-driving technology everywhere from the high-tech, artificial town of Castle, California, to the trying Michigander winter, to the leisurely suburb of Chandler, Arizona, where its cars drive themselves without an engineer in the driver’s seat as a failsafe. Now, it faces a new frontier: Atlanta.

“Atlanta is a major hub for technology and innovation,” the company said via Twitter on Monday. “And a natural fit for Waymo's testing program.”

The Atlanta test fleet won’t be quite as futuristic as those in Arizona—there will at least be grown-up supervision on board—but the vehicles will drive themselves in some of the nation’s worst traffic jams. Atlanta will become the 25th city in which Waymo has tested its technologies, which gives it a wide range of varying environments with from which the Artificial Intelligence can learn.

High resolution 3D mapping is crucial to self-driving vehicles, and Waymo uses vehicles’ sensors to construct such maps, as well as highly detailed renderings of the areas in which they’ll be driving. Waymo vehicles began driving around Atlanta (with human drivers, for now) last week.

There is no word yet on whether Atlanta will become a proving ground for Waymo’s Early Rider ride-hailing service, though it should be noted that over 84 percent of Atlanta households have a vehicle.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Volkswagen Jetta video preview 2019 Volkswagen Jetta video preview
2019 Infiniti QX50 priced at $37,545, undercuts key rivals 2019 Infiniti QX50 priced at $37,545, undercuts key rivals
2019 Jeep Cherokee goes mainstream, turbocharged 2019 Jeep Cherokee goes mainstream, turbocharged
2019 Toyota Avalon video preview 2019 Toyota Avalon video preview
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 