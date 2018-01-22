Self-driving car test, Fords at auction, Chevy Silverado mpg boost: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Florida retirees to participate in largest self-driving car test yet

Del Boca Vista may be a fictional community for retired Cadillac drivers like Morty Seinfeld, but one company is set to feature a real-world Del Boca Vista—a retirement community near Orlando—as the setting for the world’s largest self-driving car test.

Kia Sorento diesel planned, could offer improved fuel-economy

Kia says that it will offer a diesel-powered version of its Sorento crossover in the U.S. by as early as the end of 2018. When it arrives, it will be one of only a handful of sparkplug-less offerings in this market and it could significantly improve the Sorento's fuel economy ratings.

Leno: Listen to experts before buying a car

Retired late-night funnyman-slash-noted car guy Jay Leno has a piece of advice for anyone in the market for a new (or new to you) car: Be careful whose advice you listen to.

2017 Ford GT at Barrett-Jackson auction Enlarge Photo

2017 Ford GT and first retail 2019 Mustang Bullitt bring big bucks at auction

It wasn't just Chevrolet raising big bucks for charity during the past weekend's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. In fact, it was a Ford that raised the most funds, in this case a 2017 GT that sold on Saturday—with Ford's full blessing—for $2.55 million.

Report: Jaguar XJ to transform into Tesla Model S rival

Jaguar will turn the XJ into an electric sedan rivaling the Tesla Model S, according to Autocar which on Monday reported that an electric XJ will be revealed in late 2018 to mark this year's 50th anniversary of the nameplate. Sales are said to follow in 2019.

Nissan gets into home energy storage business

Nissan is the latest automaker to get into the home energy storage business, following early movers Tesla and Mercedes-Benz.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado, 2018 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

How Silicon Valley startup boosted MPG in 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck

It looks like GM's investment arm, GM Ventures, has borne some real-world, fuel-saving fruit.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car: owners' impressions after a year

Californians got the chance to buy Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars before everyone else, and the compact hatchback has sold well in the state, aided by its 238-mile rated range.

Partnerships, incentives to get India to 2030 fossil-fuel vehicle ban

After announcing it would ban the sale of fossil-fuel vehicles by 2030, the world's second-most populous country plans to support that goal through private and corporate partnerships and government incentives.