Ford reshuffles, Ram 1500 in-depth, China's electric car sales: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Ford looks to streamline crossover, sedan lineups

Buy a new Ford Escape in a few years' time and there's a good chance you won't need to do much more than pick the color you want at a price that suits your budget.

Infiniti takes innovative approach to encourage orders for 2019 QX50

Infiniti is planning a novel reward system for customers of its 2019 QX50 crossover. The more people that place an order for one, the more "luxury gifts" QX50 owners will receive.

Chevrolet to sell redesigned 2019 Silverado alongside outgoing model

Chevy truck buyers will have two 2019 Silverado pickups to choose from later this year. The Detroit automaker plans to re-brand the current truck, which launched for the 2014 model year, as the Silverado LD. The redesigned truck that Chevy showed off at the 2018 Detroit auto show will be sold as the 2019 Silverado 1500.

2019 Ram 1500, 2018 Detroit auto show

5 things to know about the 2019 Ram 1500

Behind the 2019 Ram 1500’s muted styling update lies a wholesale rethink of the full-size pickup.

2019 BMW Z4 spy shots and video

It was in 2011 that we first caught wind of BMW and Toyota’s plans to jointly develop a “mid-size sports car platform” to spawn replacements for their respective Z4 and Supra models.

Welsh government buys stake in TVR

In order to ensure the people of Wales benefit from the reborn TVR, the Welsh government has acquired a roughly 3 percent stake in the company for about $700,000.

GAC GS8, 2018 Detroit auto show

China plug-in electric vehicle sales in 2017: almost four times those in the U.S.

Compared to previous years, overall car-sales growth in the U.S. has all but plateaued at around 17.5 million.

CAFE proposal coming March 30: automakers hope national rules survive

It's been hanging out there in limbo for more than six months: the answer to the question of what happens to gas-mileage rules under Trump.

Ferrari, Infiniti: Even laggards, skeptics come round to electric cars

Back in 2013, Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo proclaimed, "I don’t believe in the electric cars"—all but solidifying the automaker's position for the future.