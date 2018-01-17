Chevrolet to sell redesigned 2019 Silverado alongside outgoing model

Chevy truck buyers will have two 2019 Silverado pickups to choose from later this year. The Detroit automaker plans to re-brand the current truck, which launched for the 2014 model year, as the Silverado LD. The redesigned truck that Chevy showed off at the 2018 Detroit auto show will be sold as the 2019 Silverado 1500.

The nameplate is hardly the only thing different about the two. The new Silverado 1500 will be built initially at GM's Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant initially. Chevy spokesman Monte Doran told The Car Connection on Wednesday that the automaker's Silao, Mexico, plant will supplement production later in the year.

"Production (of the 2019 Silverado 1500) begins this summer, with the first consumer deliveries this fall," Doran said.

As for the Silverado LD (the abbreviation stands for "light duty"), the old truck with a new name will be built in Oshawa, Canada. GM has made a practice of selling previous-generation versions of its trucks alongside new versions. In 1998, the then-new Silverado shared showroom space with the outgoing Chevy C/K pickup. GM repeated the overlap in 2006 and again in 2014.

Doran didn't say just how long Chevy plans to offer the Silverado LD as a sibling to the new Silverado 1500.

The redesigned Silverado that debuted in Detroit boasts dramatic exterior styling and will be offered with the first turbodiesel V-6 for the lineup.