Infiniti takes innovative approach to encourage orders for 2019 QX50

Infiniti is planning a novel reward system for customers of its 2019 QX50 crossover. The more people that place an order for one, the more "luxury gifts" QX50 owners will receive.

There will be at least three levels of prizes, depending on the number of individuals who purchase or lease the car. Though the QX50's official on-sale date of February 28 is over a month away, Infiniti says the first tier was already "unlocked" at the 4,000 reservation mark. The next gift arrives when orders reach 8,000, and the third will activate when 12,000 customers have joined.

Nissan's luxury division didn't disclose what reward those customers received, but marketing director Phil O'Connor indicated that they would be "well-suited for the luxury lifestyle." Whatever they may be, it appears that buyers will be able to choose from three categories: tech, audio, and home.

Infiniti is hoping that the rewards will serve as incentives for existing customers to recommend the QX50 to others.

"The reservation program is designed to help build a sense of community," O'Connor said.

Infiniti's aggressive strategy to promoting the QX50 extends well beyond a base price that's thousands less than competitors from BMW, Mercedes, and Audi.