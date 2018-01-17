2019 Infiniti QX50 priced at $37,545, undercuts key rivals

The 2019 Infiniti QX50 will be less expensive than some of its chief rivals when it goes on sale at the end of February. At $37,545, including a mandatory $995 destination charge, the QX50 is thousands less than key European luxury rivals from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi.

That price nets buyers the base front-wheel drive QX50 Pure trim level. All-wheel drive runs $1,800 more. Two additional trim levels—Luxe and Essential—hike the QX50's price tag but will be accompanied by more features and equipment. Infiniti has not yet detailed standard and optional features for the QX50 line.

The QX50's primary luxury brand rivals other similarly sized crossovers that run thousands more. For instance, the least-expensive rear-wheel drive Mercedes-Benz GLC300 lists for more than $41,000. BMW, Volvo, and Audi make all-wheel drive standard on their X3, XC60, and Q5 crossovers, respectively, but all three run at least $42,000.

All versions of the 2019 QX50 will use the automaker's 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine, making it the first production vehicle to feature variable compression technology, which is designed to both boost performance and reduce fuel consumption. The QX50 is considerably larger than its predecessor and it moves from rear- to front-wheel drive architecture derived from a platform Infiniti shares with Mercedes-Benz.