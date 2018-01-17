2018 VW Atlas sees price hike

Just days after it lowered pricing on its compact crossover, Volkswagen is doing the opposite for its largest and most expensive crossover. The 2018 VW Atlas sees a modest $250 price increase across the board.
That stands in marked contrast to the price-slashing the automaker announced for it smaller Tiguan barely a week ago. The Tiguan's base price decreased by as much as $2,180.
MORE: VW revealed its redesigned 2019 Jetta at the 2018 Detroit Auto show
First reported by CarsDirect, the higher price tag for the 2018 Atlas will now run $31,675 to start for a front-wheel drive, turbo-4 Atlas S, up from $31,425 before, including the mandatory $925 destination charge. At the other end of the spectrum, a model with every factory option now runs $50,525.
The 2018 Atlas still undercuts some of its chief rivals. By comparison, the least expensive Honda Pilot starts at $31,875 and the cheapest Nissan Pathfinder is $32,015.
The price hike increases the price delta between the base model Tiguan, which runs $25,495, and the Atlas.
Admittedly, the Atlas is a much larger crossover with a more powerful base engine and some additional standard equipment. The Atlas is built in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while the Tiguan is imported from VW's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico.
Email This Page