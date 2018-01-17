2019 VW Jetta, Detroit show wrap-up, Ram 48-volt: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Volkswagen Jetta video preview

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is here, and even if it doesn't look at that different from its predecessor, it's what's underneath that counts.

2019 Ram 1500 revealed: Ram with a family plan for full-size pickup truck buyers

Full-size pickups have becoming living rooms and aircraft carriers, simultaneously hauling people and a flotilla of toys, campers, gear, and cargo.

Acura RDX Prototype previews 2019 model due this year

Everything is turning up SUVs and turbos nowadays, and that's just fine with Acura. Honda's luxury brand has been successful with its compact RDX crossover, and judging by the RDX Prototype it unveiled Monday at the 2018 Detroit auto show, it plans to continue down that road.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado, 2018 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



The best cars and trucks we saw at the 2018 Detroit auto show

The 2018 Detroit auto show was full of trucks, Mustangs, Jeeps, concept cars, technology, and SUVs.

Full-size Kia SUV based on Telluride concept in the works

It wasn’t long ago that Kia had a large, rugged SUV in its lineup. The vehicle was called the Borrego (a Mohave in other markets), and was offered for only a couple of years before finally being dropped in 2010. The vehicle had simply fallen victim to the twin effects of the global financial crisis and high gas prices. Now, the Borrego, or at least a vehicle like it, looks set to return.

2019 Kia Forte tricked out to tune of 35 mpg

The 2019 Kia Forte channels its sporty Stinger big brother to bring its good looks to the masses. The redesigned compact sedan's new proportions see it look more hunkered down—and maybe that's about where the similarities end. The new Forte broke cover Monday at the 2018 Detroit auto show.

2019 Ram 1500, 2018 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



2019 Ram 1500 pickup has 48-volt 'mild hybrid' system for fuel economy

The dominant news at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit was about pickup trucks.

2019 Honda Insight video preview from Detroit auto show

Pickup trucks took the limelight this year, but a significant green car made a quiet debut. It's an interesting and handsome model that revives a familiar name for Honda.

Electric cars are 'historic opportunity' for US carmakers: Autonation CEO

Unlike many auto dealers and dealership groups that see selling electric vehicles as a necessary burden, AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson believes electric vehicles offer a "historic opportunity" for the industry