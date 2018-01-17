2019 Kia Forte video preview

There is big value in small sedans for new car shoppers.

Few cars pack as many features with as much space, for such a low price.

Now the 2019 Kia Forte adds a whole lot of style.

The Forte raided the closet of its bigger brother Stinger for its looks. The Forte’s windshield has been pushed back nearly half a foot for a long-hood look. The car looks lower to the ground, even despite being taller than the outgoing version.

DON'T MISS: 2019 Kia Forte tricked out to the tune of 35 mpg

Inside, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen is standard equipment and it’s compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A wireless cellphone charging mat and premium audio system are available on higher trims.

The Forte may not be scorching fast, but that’s reality for small cars on a budget. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder is paired to a CVT that is made for fuel economy, not outright fun. Kia says the Forte will manage 35 miles per gallon combined, which is near the tops of its class. A 6-speed manual will be available to save money on budget trims. We’ll have to wait until later for any kind of sporty model.

MUST READ: Read our full review of the 2018 Kia Forte

Unlike competitors from Honda and Toyota, the Kia Forte will offer advanced safety gear—but it won’t come standard. Automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control are options for the 2019 Forte.

It goes on sale later this year, but Kia isn’t talking prices just yet.

The outgoing sedan starts at $17,695 and we expect the new one will start around that price, too.