Toyota and Apple, 2019 Mercedes G-Class, Toyota Avalon Hybrid: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Toyota to debut Apple CarPlay integration with 2019 Avalon

Toyota's flagship four-door sedan will also be its first model in North America to offer integration for Apple iPhones. It's been a long time coming.

2019 Ram 1500 revealed: Ram with a family plan for full-size pickup truck buyers

Full-size pickups have becoming living rooms and aircraft carriers, simultaneously hauling people and a flotilla of toys, campers, gear, and cargo.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta revealed: VW's sedan hits the gym for bigger body, sharper looks

With the Dieselgate dust starting to settle, the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta made its first appearance Sunday at the 2018 Detroit auto show. The latest iteration of Volkswagen's bestselling U.S. model features a design that’s only slightly more aggressive than that of its predecessor, with an angular front grille that supports Audi-esque headlights and a short front overhang that makes for a smart look. The Jetta's cabin is stretched longer over the rear wheels, sloping into the trunk and creating a little of the “four-door coupe” look that the Germans seem to enjoy.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: tried, true, and all-new

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the definition of retro-cool. After 40 years, the G-Class enters its second full generation with a thorough redesign that doesn't change the way it looks but improves upon its biggest faults.

2019 Ram 1500 first look: big rig turns the page

The 2019 Ram 1500 broke cover Monday and revealed a new face for the full-size pickup that pushed the hauler further into family detail.

World's fastest car headed to Detroit

A Koenigsegg Agera RS was driven to a top speed of 277.9 mph on a closed-off section of Nevada's Highway 160 on November 4, 2017, and in the process was entered into the record books as the fastest production car in history.

2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid debuts with more evocative style, promise of improved efficiency

The 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid that debuted Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit goes where no full-size sedan has gone before.

2019 Chevy Silverado: how a big, thirsty pickup gets more fuel-efficient

The highest-volume vehicle GM sells in North America is a full-size pickup truck—one that likely also contributes outsize profits from each of its hundreds of thousands of units.

Tesla wins another, licensed to sell electric cars in Rhode Island

Tesla can now add another notch to its sales board.