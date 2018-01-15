Honda Accord, Volvo XC60 and Lincoln Navigator named 2018 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year

2018 Honda Accord
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
January 15, 2018

The 2018 North American Car, Utility and Truck Awards announced on Monday at the 2018 Detroit Auto show went to two luxury vehicles and one mainstream sedan. The 2018 Honda Accord, 2018 Volvo XC60, and 2018 Lincoln Navigator were the big winners this year.

The winners were selected from a group of 29 vehicles, including 11 cars and 15 utilities.

It's the first car of the year award for all three nameplates, although Honda and Volvo have both won the award recently. The Volvo XC60 and Honda Civic both took top honors in 2016. Last year, judges for the prestigious awards added a utility category. It's the first award for the Lincoln Navigator SUV.

To be eligible for the awards, a vehicle had to be new or substantially changed for the current year. The vehicles also had to be popular sellers, thus ruling out many niche products like those from the exotic brands.

The judging panel includes four editors from the Internet Brands Automotive team. Each judge was charged with evaluating the contenders based on factors including innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction and value. The winners of the 2017 awards were the Chevy Bolt EV, Chrylser Pacifica, and Honda Ridgeline.

For more from the Detroit auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

