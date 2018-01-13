2019 Chevrolet Silverado revealed: full-size Chevy gets leaner, meaner

The first new Chevrolet Silverado in more than five years arrived Saturday evening in Detroit, a new face for the fast-growing family of pickup trucks. The 2019 Silverado touched down in the Motor City after its initial reveal a month earlier in the Lone Star State.

The new Chevrolet Silverado reflects years of engineering to make the full-size pickup lighter, smarter, and more comfortable than before. For many, the four-door pickup serves as a de facto family vehicle, and the new Silverado’s engineering reflects that purpose.

The new truck is nearly four inches longer than the outgoing model, 450 pounds lighter, with more space in the cab and in the bed then ever before.

When it goes on sale later this year, Chevy will offer the Silverado in eight trim levels, including a new LT Trailboss variant that will take head on off-road pickups from Ram and Ford. The Silverado also will be available in WT, Custom, Cutsom Trailboss, LT, LTZ, RST, and High Country trim levels.

Chevrolet hasn’t yet announced pricing for the Silverado.

True to its truck roots, the Silverado is available in myriad configurations with an newly wider short bed or an 8-foot long bed; regular, extended, or four-door crew cabs; with a choice among six engine and transmission combos that includes an available 10-speed automatic transmission. The short bed has been widened by nearly seven inches, and offers up to 63 cubic feet of cargo storage in the bed. More than 20 tie downs, including 12 rated for more than 500 pounds, are located in the bed alongside in-box storage and enough space to lay flat 4-by-8 sheets of building material.

The new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 will offer for the first time a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel developed for the Silverado, but officials didn't specify power output or fuel economy figures.

Relatively spartan in base work truck configurations, the Silverado tempts luxury car territory in High Country trim, which boasts a large touchscreen, active safety features, leather upholstery, and clever interior storage options including bins behind and under the rear seats.

The Silverado uses a combination of materials in its body and structure, including high-strength steel for the bed to and seven different steel materials for the longer cab. Chevy said that rear seat passengers will get nearly 44 inches of leg room in the back.

Two V-8 engines will be offered in the Silverado for traditional truck buyers that use the truck for hauling or towing. The 5.3-liter V-8 and 6.2-liter V-8 engines will return, but offer cylinder-shutdown technology that can deactivate seven of the eight cylinders.

The Trailboss trim level is new for 2019 and features a 2-inch factory lift, along with chunkier tires and the Z71 off-road package for crawling and climbing. The available V-8s found under the hood of the new Trailboss may not quite take on the high-performance 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 found under the F-150 Raptor, but the Trailboss should compare directly to the Ram 1500 Rebel, which will be new for 2019.

The new 2019 Chevy Silverado will go on sale in the summer. For more coverage of the 2018 Detroit auto show, head to our dedicated hub.