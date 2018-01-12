China's Google and self-driving cars, Byton electric SUV, Tesla Model 3: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Honda Insight hybrid to debut in Detroit, promises 50 mpg combined

A "concept" for the 2019 Honda Insight hybrid sedan will appear at the Detroit auto show that opens next week, debuting a new "premium compact" model that will sit between the compact Civic and mid-size Accord sedans.

Chinese automaker looking to build cars in South Carolina

Chinese automotive startup Lynk & Co is reportedly looking to build cars in the U.S. A top contender for an assembly plant location is Ridgeville, South Carolina, where the automaker’s parent company, Geely, conveniently owns another plant that is getting ready to produce Volvos.

China's Google competitor says maps for self-driving cars could become core of its business

As the age of self-driving cars steadily approaches, the demand for high-definition maps will outpace even the need for search engines. That’s the line of thinking, anyway, from Baidu, China’s largest search company and the country’s chief rival to Google.

Byton electric SUV promised for 2019 with $45K starting price, loads of tech

Chinese electric car startup Byton on Sunday unveiled a concept model previewing a fully connected electric SUV promised for launch in 2019 with a starting price of about $45,000.

A wide-body kit for the Ford F-150 Raptor could look like this

A handful of Japanese companies have been making their name in the world of wide—wide-body kits to be more specific. Browse the latest rides from SEMA or the top-tier automotive aftermarket Instagram accounts and you'll find exotic and JDM-spec rides all boasting massive over fenders and an aggressive stance. One of the top names in this space is TRA-Kyoto. Best known for its Rocket Bunny body kits, it seems TRA-Kyoto's panels could soon be seen on something decidedly more American. This is your first look at a potential wide-body kit for the Ford F-150 Raptor from TRA-Kyoto's Pandem line.

Baidu to have self-driving vehicles in operation in 2018

While most companies competing in the self-driving space are closely guarding their developments, Baidu, a search engine giant from China and leader in the development of artificial intelligence, is taking the opposite approach.

Tesla Model 3: what parts breakdown says about high-volume electric car

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has aspirations of vertically integrating his companies as much as possible, trying to avoid traditional suppliers wherever he can.

Troll of the month: France gives grants to US climate scientists imperiled by Trump

It's a high-level troll, and an expert one.

Diesel redux: 2018 BMW 540d sedan certified for US sale (but will it matter?)

BMW has announced it will resurrect the diesel 5 Series sport sedan, in the form of a 540d model, one year after the introduction of a thoroughly updated 5 Series.