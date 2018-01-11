New U.S. assembly plant, Honda Insight Hybrid, Ford Edge ST: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Chinese automaker looking to build cars in South Carolina

Chinese automotive startup Lynk & Co is reportedly looking to build cars in the U.S. A top contender for an assembly plant location is Ridgeville, South Carolina, where the automaker’s parent company, Geely, conveniently owns another plant that is getting ready to produce Volvos.

2019 Honda Insight hybrid to debut in Detroit, promises 50 mpg combined

A "concept" for the 2019 Honda Insight hybrid sedan will appear at the Detroit auto show that opens next week, debuting a new "premium compact" model that will sit between the compact Civic and mid-size Accord sedans.

Now that you can pump your own gas in Oregon, New Jersey remains the last holdout

Earlier this year, Oregon enacted legislation that allows most residents to pump their own gas. That only a few weeks ago Oregonians had to sit idle while someone else topped off their tanks may come as a shock to residents of all but one other state: New Jersey.

Camry production at Toyota plant in Australia Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



Toyota and Mazda select Alabama for new US plant

Toyota and Mazda confirmed Wednesday plans to build a jointly owned vehicle manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama.

Meet the 2019 Ford Edge ST, for when the soccer team is running late

The 2019 Ford Edge ST was unveiled Thursday, the latest iteration of the popular Ford crossover and the first to wear the ST badge.

2019 Kia Forte to debut in Detroit

The Kia Forte is a pleasantly styled and attractively priced alternative to the likes of the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla in the compact segment, though there's nothing really compelling about it.

2019 Honda Insight prototype Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



2019 Honda Insight prototype to debut in Detroit; 50 mpg or better projected

On Thursday, a concept version of what will be the 2019 Honda Insight hybrid sedan was unveiled before its public debut at next week's Detroit auto show.

Genovation all-electric Chevy Corvette sports car debuts at CES

The idea of an all-electric Corvette is either either a wonderful marriage of American history and electric performance or complete sacrilege.

Special-edition 2018 Smart Fortwo electric minicar marks 10 years of two-seater in US

Birthed from the uncommon alliance between watch company Swatch and Mercedes-Benz, Smart's goal was to bring a stylish city car to the masses with a level of personalization not seen in other models.