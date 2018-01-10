Toyota to add Amazon Alexa integration to certain 2018, 2019 models

Drivers of some new Toyota vehicles will soon be able to have conversations with their cars, or at least ask them politely to do certain things.

The automaker announced Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it is rolling out Amazon Alexa capability in certain 2018 and 2019 vehicles.

Alexa capability allows Prime subscribers to communicate with cloud-connected home devices in addition to handling typical in-vehicle requests like music playlists or audiobook selections.

Just which Toyota and Lexus models will have Amazon Alexa hasn't been announced, the automaker told The Car Connection in an email. Toyota's announcement follows a growing list of automakers including Hyundai, Ford, and VW that have teamed up with Amazon.

Toyota says that the functionality will be available on "select Toyota and Lexus vehicles with Toyota Entune 3.0 App Suite and Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0" for the 2018 and 2019 model years. For owners of existing 2018 model year vehicles, Toyota Safety Technology Communications Manager Ming-Jou Chen said in an email that, "Details such as retrofitting will be addressed (at a later date)."

Toyota's Entune 3.0 system debuted on its 2018 Camry and Sienna models last year and Lexus' version showed up a couple of months later on RC, LS, and LC models.

More information about Toyota's Alexa integration may be forthcoming at next week's Detroit auto show.