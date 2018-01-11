The 7 most beautiful cars of 2018

Maybe we're inherently negative since it's easier to describe why a new car is unattractive than it is to put to words just what makes a shape evocative and eye-catching. Beauty is highly subjective, which is why it's a massive challenge for the editorial team at The Car Connection to agree on the small handful of cars worthy of earning our top score for styling.

We look not just at the car's exterior, which should grab and hold onto your attention, we also consider its timelessness. We evaluate the wide array of paint, wheel, and trim options that help owners ensure their beauty doesn't look just like their neighbor's new car. And we dig deep to find an interior that's just as gorgeous.

One thing they all have in common: if we didn't know better, we'd think they were all show cars not yet ready for public consumption.

Perhaps it's not so easy being beautiful. Read on for our seven favorites.