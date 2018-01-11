The 7 most beautiful cars of 2018

2018 Acura NSX
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 11, 2018

Maybe we're inherently negative since it's easier to describe why a new car is unattractive than it is to put to words just what makes a shape evocative and eye-catching. Beauty is highly subjective, which is why it's a massive challenge for the editorial team at The Car Connection to agree on the small handful of cars worthy of earning our top score for styling.

We look not just at the car's exterior, which should grab and hold onto your attention, we also consider its timelessness. We evaluate the wide array of paint, wheel, and trim options that help owners ensure their beauty doesn't look just like their neighbor's new car. And we dig deep to find an interior that's just as gorgeous.

One thing they all have in common: if we didn't know better, we'd think they were all show cars not yet ready for public consumption.

Perhaps it's not so easy being beautiful. Read on for our seven favorites.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Chinese automaker looking to build cars in South Carolina Chinese automaker looking to build cars in South Carolina
2019 Honda Insight hybrid to debut in Detroit, promises 50 mpg combined 2019 Honda Insight hybrid to debut in Detroit, promises 50 mpg combined
Revamped 2019 Mini Cooper proudly channels brand's heritage Revamped 2019 Mini Cooper proudly channels brand's heritage
Under pressure: Ford F-150 diesel aims for big towers, bigger cruising distances Under pressure: Ford F-150 diesel aims for big towers, bigger cruising distances
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 