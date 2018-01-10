2019 Mini Cooper, Mercedes' new infotainment, 300,000th Nissan Leaf: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Revamped 2019 Mini Cooper proudly channels brand's heritage

It's either kitsch or it's cool. The 2019 Mini Cooper unveiled Tuesday ahead of its formal debut at next week's Detroit auto show proudly drapes itself in the Union Jack from head to tail.

In Norway, street lights dim automatically

Street lights have evolved greatly over the years, from the days of fuel-powered lanterns, to sodium-filled bulbs, to lights with sensors that only turn themselves on at dusk. Now comes the next frontier: traffic-sensing, auto-dimming lights.

The 10 (best and) greenest cars of 2018

Gas prices might be low, but that's not an excuse for skipping over a green car in favor of a guzzler. Electrification has forced us to rethink just what it means to be eco-friendly. Today's frugal machines may be powered by gas engines that can turn themselves off automatically, they may have an electric motor that provides some assistance, or they may forgo internal combustion entirely.

Mercedes-Benz MBUX user interface Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



Mercedes-Benz presents next-gen MBUX user interface at CES

Mercedes-Benz will roll out a next-generation user interface system starting this year, offering both drivers and passengers its cars new levels of interaction be it via voice, touch or conventional controls.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition turns up the luxury

When you make one of the most luxurious SUVs on the market, why not turn it up a notch? Mercedes-Benz will show a special GLS-Class at the 2018 Detroit auto show next week. The brand revealed the 2019 GLS Grand Edition on Tuesday, and it includes a number of new exterior and interior elements to amplify the SUV's luxurious aura.

2020 Land Rover Defender spy shots

Land Rover’s Defender is the stuff of legend. With a design that’s barely budged from the boxy shape of the utilitarian-and-mechanically-bulletproof “Land Rover” unveiled in 1948, the Defender, just like its Germanic rival, the G-Glass, has a reputation for being one of the most capable vehicles off the road.

First 2018 Nissan Leaf produced at assembly plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, Dec 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



300,000th Nissan Leaf electric car delivered as new version kicks off

Nissan, the first automaker in the world to launch a mass-priced electric car, has a reason to celebrate this week.

2018 Kia Soul EV gets bigger battery, range boost from 93 to 111 miles

Updates to conventional cars come in a predictable pattern.

Mazda rotary engine may find new life in self-driving Toyota e-Palette project

Mazda's famed rotary engine may spin once again. The automaker confirmed the development of a range-extending rotary engine with Toyota for use in a shared future project.