Revamped 2019 Mini Cooper proudly channels brand's heritage

It's either kitsch or its cool. The 2019 Mini Cooper unveiled Tuesday ahead of its formal debut at next week's Detroit auto show proudly drapes itself in the Union Jack from head to tail.

And by tail, we mean taillight. The 2019 Mini Cooper lineup's LED tailights now bear the iconic British flag. Otherwise, it's nearly indistinguishable from last year's model aside from minor revisions to the front and rear fascias—at least until you open the door. First, you'll be greeted by a projection of Mini's new, streamlined logo that's also on the hood, tailgate, steering wheel, and instrument panel.

Inside, the 2019 Coopers in two-door, four-door, and convertible guise feature more trim customization options through the Mini Yours program, plus revised leather upholstery available in a new Malt Brown Chesterfield shade. Sounds delicious.

On the tech front, there's a choice of new 6.5-inch and 8.8-inch screens for infotainment. The smaller screen is standard equipment and Mini says it has new software plus standard Bluetooth for phone calls and streaming audio. The optional 8.8-inch display is a touchscreen with what the automaker calls "greatly expanded features." Among those is an available wireless charging pad that also includes a second USB port.

The automaker's Mini Connected services also see a boost in functionality for the new model year. A 4G LTE antenna delivers data for real-time traffic information that works with a user's calendar to help users plan when they need to depart for appointments and meetings.

Mini hasn't detailed any changes under the hood. The 2018 models include a choice of turbocharged 3- and 4-cylinder engines rated between 124 and 228 horsepower, plus the option of 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic transmissions. An electrified version is also expected.

The automaker isn't likely to detail pricing until closer to the 2019 Cooper's on-sale date, but the limited updates shouldn't boost the base price far beyond the current $22,450 price of entry.