The lowest-rated cars of 2018

It's true: There's no such thing as a bad car anymore. At least here in the U.S., every new car you can buy comes loaded with at least a quartet of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and some semblance of useful features like air conditioning, multi-adjustable seats, and a decent stereo.

But they're not all great. Some cars are simply behind the times—more importantly, not worth your time. Here's a look at the lowest-rated cars we've tested for the 2018 model year. One thing they all have in common: the age of their designs. None of these cars, which span from hatchbacks to crossovers to pickups, is a particularly fresh design.

They may have been competitive five or 10 years ago, but they're well off the mark today. Better alternatives to each of these exist.