The lowest-rated cars of 2018

2018 Dodge Journey
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 10, 2018

It's true: There's no such thing as a bad car anymore. At least here in the U.S., every new car you can buy comes loaded with at least a quartet of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and some semblance of useful features like air conditioning, multi-adjustable seats, and a decent stereo. 

But they're not all great. Some cars are simply behind the times—more importantly, not worth your time. Here's a look at the lowest-rated cars we've tested for the 2018 model year. One thing they all have in common: the age of their designs. None of these cars, which span from hatchbacks to crossovers to pickups, is a particularly fresh design.

They may have been competitive five or 10 years ago, but they're well off the mark today. Better alternatives to each of these exist.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Revamped 2019 Mini Cooper proudly channels brand's heritage Revamped 2019 Mini Cooper proudly channels brand's heritage
2019 Jeep Cherokee adopts more conventional styling 2019 Jeep Cherokee adopts more conventional styling
Under pressure: Ford F-150 diesel aims for big towers, bigger cruising distances Under pressure: Ford F-150 diesel aims for big towers, bigger cruising distances
Thor Trucks arrives as the latest electric-semi competitor Thor Trucks arrives as the latest electric-semi competitor
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 