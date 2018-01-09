Cheaper 2018 VW Tiguan, Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell, Kia Niro EV concept: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 VW Tiguan sees price cut of up to $2,180

Volkswagen has dramatically sliced the base price of certain versions of its newly redesigned compact crossover. The 2018 VW Tiguan's base price has been cut by as much as $2,180.

The spark (less) is back! Diesel-powered 2018 BMW 540d on sale next month

The diesel-powered 2018 BMW 540d xDrive will quietly return to the U.S. next month, the automaker said Monday.

Takata airbag recall grows by 3.3 million more cars

An additional 3.3 million cars using Takata airbag inflators have been added to an already massive recall list. The tally now stands at approximately 34 million vehicles, making it the largest wave of recalls in U.S. history.

Hyundai Nexo Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



Fisker EMotion debuts at CES, promised for 2019 with 400-mile range

The rebooted Fisker unveiled its highly anticipated EMotion electric car on Tuesday at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show.

Hyundai reveals Nexo fuel cell-powered SUV at 2018 CES

Hyundai on Monday rolled out the Nexo SUV at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show.

2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots and video

BMW is preparing replacements for its 6-Series coupe and convertible but will be positioning the new cars higher, into 8-Series territory.

Kia Niro EV concept, 2018 Consumer Electronics Show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Kia Niro EV concept at CES: 238 miles of range from 64-kwh battery

It's well known that a battery-electric version of the Kia Niro will join the lineup soon, completing a range that now comprises the Niro Hybrid and the recently launched plug-in hybrid.

German magazine compares real-world electric-car ranges, efficiencies in cold weather

It's 41 degrees F outside. Your electric car, rated for 100 miles, has been charging all night in the cold. Ahead of you lies a 80-mile drive.

What will your next car be? Take our Twitter poll

Seven years after the first mass-priced modern electric car was sold in the U.S., more car buyers than ever are at least dimly aware that such vehicles exist.